Jim Clifford, Dublin and Rearcross

Powerscourt (Off Lower Mount Street), Dublin 2 and late of Foilduff, Rearcross, Newport, Co. Tipperary, September 28th 2023.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Kathleen, his brothers Matty and Paddy (Ollie) and his sister Nora Ryan (Doon).

Deeply regretted by his brother Johnny (Dublin), his sister in law Mary, brother in law John, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his many cousins, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross.

Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Killoscully Cemetery.

Jim’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed: https://funeralslive.ie/jim-clifford/

“May he Rest in Peace”