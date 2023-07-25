Jim Cahill, Toomevara

Clonolea, Toomevara and late of Kyle, Cloughjordan

Predeceased by his beloved wife Nonie.

Will be sadly missed by his loving son Noel and daughter Majella (Magee), grandchildren Caoimhe, Aidan, Eoghan, Eithne, Orla, Cormac & Conor, great-grandson Tom, son in law Fintan, daughter in law Martina and Aidan’s wife Catriona, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives neighbours and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at Ballinree Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in the new Cemetery Ballinree.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/JJ-Ryan-Funeral-Undertakers-101669998946629

House private please.