Jim Boland, Clonmel & Cloneen

Cooleens Close, Clonmel, and formerly Cloneen, Co Tipperary.

A former Defence Forces Member, Jim passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his father Michael & brother Corneilius he will be sadly missed by his wife Ann-Marie, sons Niall, Martin and James, daughter Louise, Mother Josie, grandchildren Nathan, Brandon, Kyle, Leah, Emma, Charlotte and Isabella, brothers, sisters, aunts Peggy and Kitty, daughters-in-law Maria, Jackie and Hayley, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 2.00pm.

The ceremony may be viewed at www.islandcrematorium.ie.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

