Jessica Simpson (nee Sparrow), Clonmel

Jessica Simpson nee Sparrow

Old Toberaheena, Clonmel.

Reposing at Fennessy’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 7-8pm, with removal on Saturday morning to Old St.Mary’s Church arriving at 10.50am for funeral service at 11 o’clock.

Followed by interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

In lieu of attendance messages of sympathy can be left at the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence