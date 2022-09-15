Jerry O’Meara, Toomevara

Garnafana, Toomevara.

September 13th 2022, suddenly at home. He is predeceased by his parents Jer and Minnie and his sister Anne Ryan.

Jerry will be sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, daughters Mary, Carmel and Geraldine, sisters Eileen, Minnie and Mary, grandchildren Tom, Faye, Iarlaith, Senan, Liam and Laoise, sons-in-law Warren, Billy and David, brothers-in-law Liam, Michael and John, nieces, nephews, extended family, very good neighbours and friends.

May Jerry Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Garnafana (E45 PW67) this Friday from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at Ballinree Church on Saturday for his Requiem mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of desired to Suaimhneas Support Centre

https://www.northtipphospice.ie/