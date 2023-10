Upper Gladstone Street, Clonmel.

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to SS Peter & Pauls Church arriving at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.

Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Patricks Cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to South Tipp Hospice.

House private on Saturday morning please.

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul