Jerry Cotter, Thurles

Moyne Road, Thurles

Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his family in Cork University Hospital.

Predeceased by his father Richie, aunts Abina, Peggy and Patty.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; his mother Monica, brothers Richard and Kevin, sister Siobhan, son Tony, daughter Amy, brother-in-law Mark, sisters-in-law Ingrid and Aisling, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, neighbours and colleagues.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 19th May from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 20th May at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only.