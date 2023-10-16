Jenny Dowley (née Quigley), Carrick-on-Suir

Late of 3 Kennedy Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir. and formerly of Ballyquinn.

Predeceased by her loving husband Johnny, parents Richard and Maria, brother Jim. Jenny died in Waterford University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Winnie and Marie, sons Jim and John, grandchildren, Billy, Michelle, Claire, Sarah, John, Shane, Eoin, Kyle and Alex, daughters in law Breda and Fredericka, sisters Frances and Tilly, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Jenny will be reposing at her home E32TK50 on Wednesday the 18th October from 5pm to 7pm.

Jenny will be arriving at St Molleran’s Church Carrick beg on Thursday the 19th October for requiem mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Clonegam Cemetery X91CD80.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Oak Ward University Hospital Waterford.