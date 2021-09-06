Jennie Kennedy née Shanahan, Birr

Cornhill Road, Riverstown, Birr, Co. Offaly.

September 4th, 2021

Reposing at her residence for family and friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church Birr at 10.45 for Funeral Mass at 11 followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

May she Rest In Peace.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence