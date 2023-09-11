Jennie (Jean) Edwards nee Kealy, Castleconnell and Laois

Castleconnell, Co. Limerick and formerly of Ashfield, Ballickmoyler, Co. Laois and recently Park Nursing Home, Castletroy.

9th September 2023 in the exceptional Care of the Nurses and Doctors Ward 7A, University Hospital Limerick in the presence of her loving family.

Predeceased by her sisters Mary and Bridie, brothers James and Gerry. Sadly missed by her loving husband Brendan, daughter Geraldine, sons Declan, Conan and Tony, son in law John O’Halloran, daughters in law Mary McInerney and Mary Jackman, grandchildren Sam, Shannon, Mark, Jilly and Ruby, sisters Anne Smyth and Alice Hogan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell on Monday from 5.30 to 7.30pm.

Arriving on Tuesday to St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Castleconnell.

Family flowers only please – donations if desired to Parkinson’s.