Jemima Guest Nee Webster, Gortavalla

By
Tipp FM
-
Jemima Guest

Gortavalla, Cloughjordan.

Peacefully at home in Gortavalla.

Beloved wife of the late Robert, Dearly loved Mother of Marina (Kelly),Mervyn,Clifford and Kenneth.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Rebecca, Son-in-law Leo, Daughters-in-law Tatiana, Gillian and Aisling, Grandchildren John, Mark, David, Rebekah, Michael, Robert, Hugh, Stephanie and Alexander, Great-Grandchildren, nieces, relatives and friends.

House private due to Covid-19.

Funeral Service will be held in the Methodist Church, Cloughjordan on Friday at 2:00pm,

Followed by burial afterwards in Modreeny Cemetery.