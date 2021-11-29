Jean O’Sullivan nee Barrett, Thurles

Davis Road, Thurles.

Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Cork University Hospital.

Will be sadly missed by her husband John, daughter Gemma (Cummins), son Edward (Walsh), grandson Lorcan, sisters Moira (Buckley), Noreen (Shanahan) and Susan (Troy), nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, all the O’Sullivan step-family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, former colleagues in Tipperary Star, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by private cremation.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only.

