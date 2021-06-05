Jean O’Hara nee Kirwan, Roscrea

Gurtmullen, Roscrea

Pre-deceased by her brother Mikey.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerry, sisters Peggy, Mary, Ann, Nonie, Lizzy, Pauline, Kathleen and Patricia, brothers John and Joe, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, there will be a private family funeral Mass.

Private removal from her residence on Monday morning at 11.15am arriving at St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon (50 people only).

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Jean’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence