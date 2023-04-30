Jean O’Connell (Née Lawler), Kilsheelan and Kildare

Cloughcarrigeen West, Kilsheelan, and formerly of Naas, Co. Kildare.

Jean passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife and mother she will be sadly missed by her husband Johnny, daughters Nora, Mary, Barbara and Sinéad, son Peter, grandchildren D.J. and Jean, brother Frank, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.