Jean Gleeson (née Roberts), Nenagh

Jean Gleeson (née Roberts)

Monaree Nenagh & late of Wolverhampton

Peacefully at Nenagh General hospital on Feb 14th 2024. Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter (Ger). Will be sadly missed by her loving family Anne, Jean, Geraldine & Peter. Grandchildren Sarah, Laura, Louise, David, Stacy, Claire, Rachel & Mikaela. Her great-grandchildren, son in law James, sister in law Ann O’Connor, brother in law Bill. Nieces & nephews, her great friend Karen White, her excellent carers, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Jean Rest In Peace.

Her remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 11 o’c. Livestream of the mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie Followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. ” Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to friends to Nenagh Hospital ”