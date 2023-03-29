Janet Molloy (Néé Loughnane), Roscrea

Dromakeenan, Roscrea.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son Michael, daughters Nicola, Laura, Colleen, brothers Martin, Purdy, Noel, Michael and Tony, sisters Terena, Siobhán, Mary, Michelle and Karen, daughter-in-law Anne, sons-in-law Danny and Iain, grandchildren Noah, Leah, Abbey, Jacob, Grace, Jack, Liam and Stephen, brother-in-law Donie, sisters-in-law Teresa and Kay, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, her good neighbour Margaret, her dear friend Mag O Lone and her large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence (E53 FK68) in Dromakeenan, on Thursday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Private removal from her residence on Friday morning at 11.15am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Anyone wishing to visit Janet’s residence will be ask to park at Dromakeen National School car park adjacent to her residence.

Strictly no parking on the main road please.