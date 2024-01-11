Jane FitzGerald nee Molumby, Golden

Rathclogheen House, Golden.

January 10th 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Jane (in her 94th year), beloved wife of the late Michael, sister of the late Denis, Jimmy and Mary (Lonergan) and mother-in-law of the late Tom Rogers.

Sadly missed by her loving family Vincent, Anne Bourke, James, Michael, Mary Rogers, Tom, Eddie, John and Declan, son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Mary, Nuala, Ann Marie, Caitlin, Deirdre and Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Sr. Joan Molumby (Limerick), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 4pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 11.30am and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish/ followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.