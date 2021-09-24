James T. Nolan, Rearcross

Barnadomeeny, Rearcross, Newport

September 23rd 2021, (peacefully) after a short illness at University Hospital, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Maisie and brother of the late Rodge.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters Tommy, Noreen (Hegarty), Eddie-Joe, Mary (Gough) and Joe, his 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, brothers Edmond T and Mike, sons in law James and Mike, daughters in law Teresa, Bríd and Breda, sister in law Teresa, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Friday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5.30 to 8 o’ clock.

Removal this Saturday morning to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 o’ clock.

Burial afterwards to Old Cemetery, Kilcommon.

James’ Funeral mass will be live streamed via the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/james-t-nolan/

Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu to Newport Day Care Centre.

