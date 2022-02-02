James Seamus “Shep” Darmody, Two-Mile-Borris

Newhill, Two-Mile-Borris, Thurles.

Reposing at Doyle’s Funeral Home Urlingford on Thursday evening from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Removal on Friday morning to Our Lady and St. Kevin Church, Littleton arriving at 11 o’clock with Requiem Mass at 11.30.

Cremation in the Island crematorium Cork afterwards for family only.

No flowers please.

