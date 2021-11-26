James Scanlon, Ardfinnan

James Scanlon

Neddins, Ardfinnan.

James passed away, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Urlingford. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Tom, daughters Yvonne and Bríd, brother Patrick, sisters Kathleen and Mary, grandchildren, brothers in law, sons in law, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

James’ funeral cortège will leave his home in Neddins on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan, for 12pm Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards at St. Finnian’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

May He Rest In Peace.

