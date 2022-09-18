James Prendergast, Clonmel & Waterford

Pinewood Drive, Clonmel and formerly of Clondonnell, Rathgormack, Co. Waterford.

Predeceased by his wife Nellie.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Michele and son Denis, brother’s Billy, Michael, Paddy, Maurice and Johnny, sister Joan, sister-in-law Eilie and Maura, brother-in -law Michael, grandchild Tom, daughter In law Kate, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s funeral home Carrick-on-Suir on Monday the 19th September from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Sacred heart Church Rathgormack on Tuesday the 20th September for requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.