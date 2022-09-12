James Parsons, Cork and Roscrea

The Bungalow, Warrensgrove, Crookstown, Co. Cork and formerly of Gorraun, Roscrea.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, under the wonderful care of the staff of Cork University Hospital on 10th September 2022.

James will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Irene, his loving daughters Avril and her husband Will Langrell, Helen and her husband Luke Clarke, and Rachel and her husband Michael Benjamin, grandchildren William and his wife Becca, Ethan, Eli, Kaela, Josiah, Caleb, David, Daniel, Esther, Lydia, Nathanael, Joanna, Hannah, Abigail, Jemima and Peter, brothers John and Herbie, sister Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Reposing at Gabriel & O’Donovan’s Funeral Home, Castle Road Upper, O’Mahony Avenue, Bandon, Co. Cork P72 WE20 on Wednesday from 6.30pm followed by a short service of prayers and hymns at 7.30 to 8.00 pm.

Funeral Service on Thursday at 12 noon in Roscrea Methodist Church, The Mall, Roscrea E53 HH30 followed by Burial at Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea E53 Y184.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association. Donation box at the funeral home and church.