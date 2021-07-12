(James) Noel Purcell, Nenagh, Emly and England

Murraghboro, Coolbawn, Nenagh & formerly of Knockcarron, Emly & Sheffield, England.

Peacefully in the loving care of Milford care centre July 11th 2021.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, brother’s William (Dublin), John (Emly) nieces Elaine, Julie & Rosie nephews Will, Patrick & Philip relatives & many friends R.I.P.

Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 10.15 a.m. to Killbarron church via Skehanagh for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. followed by burial in Killbarron old burial grounds.

The funeral will be streamed live on Tuesday morning using the following link http://funeralslive.ie/noel-purcell/

There will be an opportunity for the community to show support and to remember Noel by being present on the route, socially distanced, as the funeral cortege leaves the family home en-route to Killbarron Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford care centre.

To keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing, wear a face covering and refrain from handshaking and hugging. Please leave Messages of sympathy for Noel’s family in the condolence section below.

