James Mulcahy, Mitchelstown & Cahir

Brigown Cottages, Mitchelstown, Co Cork & formerly Glengar, Burncourt, Cahir, Co Tipperary.

On May22nd 2022, In the Mercy University Hospital Cork.

James, beloved husband of Anne (née Casey) and dear dad of James William, and brother of Paddy, Sean, Billy and Margaret and the late Timmy and Christy. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, his brothers and sister, brother in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing in the Chapel of Rest , Baldwin street, Mitchelstown (P67 VO93) on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Reception into the Church of Our Lady Conceived without Sin, Mitchelstown on Wednesday for 12 noon Mass, followed by burial in Brigown New Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Diabetes Ireland.