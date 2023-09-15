James Moran, Cahir

Croughta, Cahir.

James passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son David, daughter Barbara, brother John, sister Mary, son in law Brendan, David’s partner Susanna, grandchildren Claire, Conor, James, Philip and Ellie, sister in law Ann, nephew’s, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Goatenbridge Community Hall on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm.

James’ funeral cortége will arrive at Ballybacon Church on Sunday afternoon for 2pm mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.