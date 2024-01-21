James McMahon, Roscrea

James McMahon

Pintown, Roscrea, and formerly of 4 Bearnagh, Drive, Belfast.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James McMahon, Pintown, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary; a true gentleman who faced a short but brave battle with illness and surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Kathleen and James (Jack) and by his sisters Gerardine and Margaret.

James (Jim) is survived by his loving wife Noeleen, daughters Clara and Rachel, sons-in-law Aodhán and Cormac, his grandchildren who he loved so much – Eibheann, Fionn, Feidhlim, Sam and Kate. He will be deeply missed by his dear brothers and sisters Mary, Kathleen, Patrick, Sean and Bernadette, brothers and sisters in law Edward, Anne, Denise, Kieron, Paddy, Larry, Séan, Ann Marie, James and Sandra, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.