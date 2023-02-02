James Lanphier Lawlor, Thurles

Rathmanna, Thurles.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; son Alex, daughters Millie, Remi and Layla, mother Eileen (Lanphier), father Martin (Lawlor), sister Megan, partner Shauna, step-father T.J., grandmother Philomena (Lanphier), cousins, uncles, aunts, neighbours and friends

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Peter’s Church, Moycarkey on Saturday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.