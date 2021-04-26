James Kirwan, Birr

Ballyknockan, Coolderry, Birr, Offaly.

April 24th 2021, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his sister Marie O’Byrne, Dublin. Sadly and forever missed by his beloved wife Bríd, his children John, Bridget, Úna, Joe and Sheila, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, thirteen adored grandchildren, brothers Michael and John, sisters Sheila (Loughnane), Breda (Mackey) Scotland, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and his many close friends.

Due to current restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday 27th April at 12pm, in St. Ita’s Church, Coolderry, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/DoireComm/

House strictly private at all times due to covid restrictions.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Offaly Palliative Care.

