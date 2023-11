Clomantagh, Barna, Woodsgift.

Reposing at his residence (Eircode E41 N2 E9) on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm until 7.30pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Patrick’s Church Graine arriving for Requiem mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family encourage those attending James’ funeral to wear their club colours.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South East Palliative Care.