James Kelly, Ballina

Roulagh, Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by loving wife Nancy, brother Michael, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May James’ gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe on Sunday the 27th of February at 6pm to 7:30pm with removal to Our Lady and St. Lua’s Church, Ballina for funeral prayers.

Funeral Mass on Monday the 28th at 11:30am with burial afterwards in Templekelly Cemetery.

