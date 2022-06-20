James (Jimmy) Tierney, Nenagh

Beechwood Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by his family & friends at the Galway clinic. Predeceased by his beloved partner Margie Clarke, father John & mother Kitty, sister Mary and brother John. will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Caroline, nieces Kathy & Laura and nephew Conor. Grandchildren Tuathla, Clodagh, Holly & A.J. Grandniece Kayleigh, Son in law Adrian, sister in law Josephine. Will be fondly remembered by Geraldine, Kieran and the Duffy family and by Mary Clarke, extended family, relatives, neighbours and his many great and loyal friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 to 7.

Removal to St. Ruadhan’s Church, Kilruane on Wednesday morning arriving for Mass

at followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

Livestream of his mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate.now/