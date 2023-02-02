James (Jimmy) Roche, Ballyporeen

13 Galtee View, Ballyporeen, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

On the 1st of February 2023 Peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

James will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his son’s James and his partner Aisling, Thomas and his wife Jenny, his daughter Jean and her partner Jacob, his grandchildren James, Holly and Saoirse, his brother Michael, nephew, sister-in-law Eileen, relatives and friends, R.I.P.

Reposing on this Saturday evening at the parochial hall Ballyporeen from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal afterwards to the church of the Assumption Ballyporeen.

Requiem mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in St Mary’s cemetery.