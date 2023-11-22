James (Jimmy) Quinn, Templemore

Ex Army, 1 the Bungalow, Church Avenue, Templemore.

21st of November 2023, peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his family Trevor, Linda, Louise, Elaine and James, partner Bernie and her family, Brothers, Sisters, Grandchildren, Daughters in law, Sons in law, Brothers in law, Sisters in law, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives, and a large circle of friends.

May Jimmy rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre c/o Grey’s Funeral Home.