James (Jimmy) O’Sullivan, Nenagh and Killarney

Annbrook, Nenagh and formerly of Ballyhar, Killarney, Co. Kerry.

December 21st 2021, peacefully, at CareChoice Nursing Home, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Noreen, son John, brothers Donal and Francis and sister Eileen.

Loving father of Maria, Katherine, Jim and Peter. Dearly remembered by his adored grandchildren Rory, Aoife, Hugh, Kevin, Mark, Ella, Maeve, Eoghan, and Ruairi, daughters-in-law Cathy and Linda, sons-in-law Jeff and Andrew, loving nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May James Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Tuesday from 5pm until 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can watch it on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Please adhere to face covering and no hand shaking.

