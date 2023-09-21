James (Jimmy) O’Hanlon, Carrick on Suir

26 Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir.

Pre deceased by his loving wife Margaret.

Deeply regretted by his loving children sons Richard and Jamie, daughters Caroline and Janice, brothers Tom, John, Eamon and Dick, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Ann and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Anthony, daughter-in-law Marion, 5 grand- daughters, 5 grandsons, 4 great grand-children, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends,

May Jimmy Rest in Peace,

James will be reposing at his home on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on Suir on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10.30 followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.