James (Jimmy) Maher, Roscrea

Loughnavatta, Birr Road, Roscrea, and formerly of Aghody, Roscrea.

He passed suddenly, but peacefully, on Saturday 13th May 2023.

Predeceased by his late wife Maureen and brother Johnny.

Rest in Peace

Deeply regretted by his son Martin, daughter in law Elaine, grandchildren Ráichéal, Aisling and Grace, sisters Nancy McCabe (Dublin), Theresa Costigan (Toomevara), brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing on Monday evening in Doyle’s Funeral Home, Roscrea E53 RX08 from 5pm to 7pm.

Private removal from his son Martin’s residence on Tuesday for funeral Mass in St Cronan’s Church, Roscrea at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

Jim’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on stcronanscluster.ie.