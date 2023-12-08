James (Jimmy) Maher, Dunkerrin

The Rectory, Castleroan, Dunkerrin.

His wife Breda sons PJ and Seamus daughter Joanne, brothers Malachy, Pat and Sean, sisters Kathleen [Carrig], Mary [McNamara], daughters in law Breda and Katherine, son in law Declan, grandchildren Jack, Kate, Pauric, James, Aaron, Ellie, Oisín and Rían, sisters in law Mary and Claire, brothers in law Sennon and Paul, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in St Patrick’s funeral home Dunkerrin on Saturday evening from 7pm to 9pm.

Funeral mass on Saturday at 12 noon burial afterwards in Dunkerrin cemetery.