James (Jimmy) Gleeson, Thurles

Drangan, Thurles

January 22nd 2024 peacefully in his 91st year, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of all the staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his loving wife May (Mullane) and recently his dear son Pat, brothers Fr John and Paddy, sisters Josephine and Bridget. Loving and loved father of James, Mary-Rita (Brennan), Ann (Broderick), Rosarii (Hourigan) and John. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his sons in law Liam, Micheál and James, daughters in law Nicola, Maeve and Helen, adored grandchildren Stuart, Jamie, Jack, Conor, Danny, Enya, Lucy, Éabha, Ellie-May, Síofra, Sarah, Sophie, Jim and May, great granddaughter Lily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence,(E41XW62), this Thursday evening (January 25th) from 4.00pm to 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan, at 11.00am ,followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis.

Jimmy’s Funeral Mass can be watched online at https://premieravproductions.com/player/