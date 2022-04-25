James “Jimmy” Fitzpatrick, Nenagh

Ard Cruidin and late of St. Patricks Terrace, Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving wife & family at University Hospital Limerick on 24/4/2022.

Predeceased by his beloved father James (Buddy).

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila and his family Anthony, Melissa, Caroline, Damien and Jason. His mother Moira, sister Mary and brothers Billy & Tony. Grandchildren, brothers in law & sisters in law, his children’s partners, nieces, nephews, cousins neighbours relatives and friends.

May Jimmy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 3 o’clock to 5 o’clock.

Remains will arrive at St. Marys on the Rosary Church Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 1 o’clock.

Those who cannot attend can view his mass on nenaghparish.ie

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

House strictly private please.