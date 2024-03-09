James (Jimmy) Farrell, Roscrea and Kilcommon

Heritage, Parkmore, Roscrea and formerly Kilcommon.

Predeceased by his parents Jer and Mary, parents-in-law Michael and Áine O’Meara and his sister-in-law Eileen Malone.

Jimmy will be forever loved and missed by his heartbroken family.

His loving wife and best friend Ann, brothers Liam, Tom, John and Pat, brothers-in-law Fr. Michael O’Meara, Tom O’Meara and Alo Malone, nieces Aileen Malone-Corley, Áine Malone and Christine Farrell, nephews James and John Farrell, nephew-in-law Tadhg Corley, sisters-in-law Phyllis Farrell, Anne Farrell and Breda Farrell, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (E53 AX83) on Monday from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

Private removal from his residence on Tuesday morning arriving in St. Cronan’s Church Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining church grounds.