James ‘Jimmy’ Donnelly, Borrisokane

Congar, Ardcroney, Borrisokane.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Remains arriving at Ardcroney church on Monday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Followed by burial afterwards in Ardcroney Old Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence