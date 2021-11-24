James “Jimmy” Connolly, Carrick on Suir

Late of Tinnokilly, Ahenny, Carrick on Suir

Died 23th November 2021.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, children Francis, Mary and Siobhan, sister Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11.30 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Sue Ryder Homes.

House private please.

