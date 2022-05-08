James (Jimmy) Chester, Clonmel

Ashcourt, Ballyclerihan, and formerly Albert Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Jimmy passed away unexpectedly, following a long illness, in the care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday morning, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Valerie, daughter Sharon, sons Matthew and Mark, grand-daughter Stacey, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Anita, sister-in-law Olive, nephews, niece, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday to St Michael’s Church, Clerihan. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Jimmy’s family encourages the wearing of face masks during the reposing at the Funeral Parlour.