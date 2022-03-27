James (Jim) Reddan, Nenagh

Ardcroney, Nenagh.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Breda, Infant son Richard & brother Paddy.

Will be sadly missed by his cherished family Jim, Robert, Declan, Caroline, Michael, Majella, John, Dan & Nigel. Sister Margaret, Brothers John, Michael, Denis & Phil. Daughter in law Rachel, grandchildren Paige, Eoin, Ben, Mya & Jack. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours , relatives and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm with removal at 7pm arriving to St. Flannan’s Church at 7.30pm.

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view the livestream of the mass on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish.