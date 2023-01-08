James (Jim) O’Neill, Clogheen

Drumlemon, Clogheen.

On January 7th 2023, Jim passed away peacefully in James Connolly Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his family.

Much loved brother of the late Michael (Mike), Breda (English) and Alice (Farrelly).

Sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends

R.I.P.

Reposing at St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen, on Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St Kiernan’s Church, Ballylooby, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim’s family wish to thank most sincerely the staff at Maple Ward, Connolly Hospital for their great care and attention to Jim.