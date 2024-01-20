James (Jim) O’Connor, Nenagh

Carriganagh, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Ashlawn Nursing Home.

Passed peacefully, in his 93rd year, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his parents Catherine and John, his sisters Una and Bridget and his brother Tim.

He will be sadly missed by his sisters Sally (O’Meara) and Mary (O’Callaghan), his nephews and nieces John, Kathleen, Mary, Anne-Marie and Tony, grandnieces, grandnephews, brother-in-law Joe, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday 20th January, at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh, from 6.30pm until 8pm.

His remains will arrive to St. Ruadhan’s Church Kilruane, on Sunday, for requiem mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Kilruane Graveyard.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care and attention that Jim received from the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh. The family would also like to thank the staff of Ward 7A in University Hospital Limerick.

May he Rest in Peace.