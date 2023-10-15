James (Jim) O’Callaghan, Nenagh

James (Jim) O’Callaghan

Belleen Nenagh & late of Angelsboro Co.Limerick

Late of Angelsboro Co.Limerick. (Former member of An Garda Siochana). Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of The Lakes Nursing home Killaloe Co.Clare. Predeceased by his beloved brothers & sisters. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary and his cherished family Daughter Deirdre and sons John, Denis, Kevin & Dermot. Grandchildren Eabha, Neasa, Rian, Rachel. Jack, Ruadhan, Cian, Ruairi, Roisin & Colm. Daughters in law Orla, Mary, Una & Eileen. Sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours , relatives and friends. May Jim Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 7 o’c to 8;30 o’c. His remains will arrive at St.Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 2 o’c. Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie Followed by burial in the Lisboney New Cemetery. ” House Private Please ”