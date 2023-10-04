James (Jim) O’Brien, Nenagh

50 Ormond Keep, Nenagh and late of St. Josephs Park, Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by his family at Nenagh General Hospital on 30th Sept 2023.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Betty, brother Jack & Billy and sister May.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family, his three children Marie, Kieron & Denise. His Nine grandchildren and his seventeen great-grandchildren. nieces, nephews, extended family cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening from 5 to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11 followed by burial in the Lisboney new Cemetery.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie