James (Jim) Norris, Nenagh and Glasgow

Brookville Green, Nenagh & late of Glasgow.

(Prop of Dental Repairs Nenagh).

Peacefully at home on May 17th, 2022.

Predeceased by his family members Marcus, Annie & Jamie.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary & Jim’s family Susan, David, Steven, Alan, Catherine, Cathy and their extended families & friends, and to all Mary’s family with a special thanks to Mary’s mother Eileen, Kathleen & Enda and family, Trudie & Liam , Pat & Bernie and family, and Liam Brown who have been with Jim during his illness. Neighbours Nancy, Carmel, Tony, Josephine, Ray & Donal and to all Jim’s friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace.

His remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Friday for Requiem mass at 1 o’clock. Livestream of his service can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery Nenagh.

The Norris family would like to express their gratitude to the Milford and North Tipp Hospice nurses Marie, Margaret, Ann Marie & Margaret. The night nurses Helen & Mags. His carers Patrick, Catherine & Sylvia. To Dr O’Farrell and Joan, To the Oncology & Radiotherapy units in Limerick, To Teresa Nolan & the homecare team in Nenagh, His Occupational therapist Mary, To Ray , Noelle & staff at Ray Walsh Pharmacy Nenagh. To Fr. Des, Fr. Michael and Fr. Rexon in Nenagh.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice.

House private please