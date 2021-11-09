James (Jim) Crowe, Clare and Limerick

Gallows Hill, Cratloe, Co Clare and formerly Cappamore, Co Limerick and late of Crowe’s Garage, Lelia Street, the Olympic Arms, Galvone and the West End, O’Curry Street, Limerick.

Jim died peacefully at his residence on November 9th.

Beloved husband of the late Winifred (Winnie) Crowe.

Very deeply regretted by his sons Neill, Jim and Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm.

Arriving for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm in St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Mass can be viewed online https://www.churchservices.tv/limerickcathedral

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross’ Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence